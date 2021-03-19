Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.66

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.66 and traded as low as C$1.78. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 965,004 shares trading hands.

SBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price target on Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$643.49 million and a P/E ratio of -133.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.66.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$114,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,615.03.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.