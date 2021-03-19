SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stake Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,238 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $22,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,142.86 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

