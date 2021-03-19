Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 155.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%.

Shares of SLRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 3,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,655. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

