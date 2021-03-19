salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

CRM traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $128.86 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,034 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,827 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

