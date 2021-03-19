salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.03.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $209.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $128.86 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,034 shares of company stock worth $15,873,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.