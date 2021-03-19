Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.14 ($22.52).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €23.86 ($28.07) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1-year high of €27.26 ($32.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -2.77.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

