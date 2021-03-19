Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus lowered Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanmina from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of SANM opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.