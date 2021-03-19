Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after buying an additional 558,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,378,000 after buying an additional 468,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,315,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.53. 8,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,818. The firm has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.