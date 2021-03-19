Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Savara in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Savara’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of SVRA opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $115.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken purchased 68,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,522.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 111,458 shares of company stock worth $169,937. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Savara by 698.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Savara by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

