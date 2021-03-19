Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.40 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €8.40 ($9.88) price target by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.07 ($8.31).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA:SHA opened at €7.44 ($8.75) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €6.90 and its 200 day moving average is €6.25. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.