Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Issues Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%.

Scholastic stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. Scholastic has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $34.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

