Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 41,173 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 41,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $3,320,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 685.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $2,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Schrödinger by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

