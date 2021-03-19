Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $75.56 and last traded at $76.29. 1,256,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,167,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.25.

Specifically, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 11,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $1,115,541.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,015.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $708,390.00. Insiders have sold a total of 908,168 shares of company stock worth $89,720,057 over the last quarter.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Schrödinger by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

