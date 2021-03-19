Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $73.27.

