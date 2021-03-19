Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $4,404,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

ABNB stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.00. 78,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,544,202. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

