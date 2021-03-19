Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,130,000 after buying an additional 398,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after buying an additional 433,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.20. 1,748,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,187,229. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $242.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.