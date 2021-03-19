Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,108 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. 1,178,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,072,652. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

