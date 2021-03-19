Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,139,000 after purchasing an additional 194,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 124.9% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 528,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 293,577 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 242,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KREF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of KREF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. 4,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,037. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 85,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,628,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,908,451 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

