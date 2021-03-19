SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will announce ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). SCYNEXIS posted earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCYX shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,806. The company has a market capitalization of $91.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $2,628,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 219,623 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,474,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at $9,601,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at $5,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 88,353 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.