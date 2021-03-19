Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Holdings Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,085,000 after acquiring an additional 306,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,404,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,352,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 467,782 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $38.68 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

