Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $86.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMTC. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Get Semtech alerts:

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,112 shares of company stock worth $5,357,289. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Semtech by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.