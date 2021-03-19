Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.21 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

