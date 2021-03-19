Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $176.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $184.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

