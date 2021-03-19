Sesen Bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sesen Bio in a report issued on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

SESN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $395.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,447 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sesen Bio by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 270,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 160,314 shares during the period. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

