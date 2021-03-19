Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.82

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 74840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

