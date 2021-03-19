Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 594.71 ($7.77).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Ruth Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Shares of SHB stock traded down GBX 4.61 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 646.39 ($8.45). The stock had a trading volume of 3,565,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.98. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23). The stock has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 602.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 544.06.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

