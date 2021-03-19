SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

SharpSpring stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.39 million, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.75. SharpSpring has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. Research analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.