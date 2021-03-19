Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Price Target Raised to $40.50

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $28.50 to $40.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.