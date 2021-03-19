Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,929,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 293% from the previous session’s volume of 2,269,371 shares.The stock last traded at C$33.99 and had previously closed at C$34.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJR.B. TD Securities raised their target price on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

