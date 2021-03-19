Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Expands By 22.7%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 509,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 11th total of 415,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,546.0 days.

ALFVF opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

