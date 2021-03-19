Short Interest in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Declines By 20.6%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 11th total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARAV. BTIG Research began coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of ARAV opened at $8.57 on Friday. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aravive in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aravive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aravive by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

