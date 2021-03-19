Short Interest in Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) Drops By 19.3%

Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 11th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Collective Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,594,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collective Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collective Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collective Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collective Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of CGRO opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62. Collective Growth has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

About Collective Growth

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

