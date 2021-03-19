Short Interest in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Decreases By 18.9%

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 11th total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.
DUK stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.17. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.45.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
