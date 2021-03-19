Short Interest in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Decreases By 18.9%

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 11th total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.17. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.45.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.