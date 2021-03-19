Short Interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expands By 23.6%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,580,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 11th total of 14,220,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

LVS stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

