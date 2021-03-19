Short Interest in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Decreases By 18.7%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,689,600 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 11th total of 6,994,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of LKNCY stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Luckin Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

