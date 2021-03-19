Short Interest in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Grows By 24.9%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 682,700 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 11th total of 546,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 116.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth $1,042,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 78.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 42.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Materialise has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -477.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

