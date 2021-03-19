Short Interest in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Decreases By 19.8%

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 11th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92,711 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $8,169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 99,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

