Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Grows By 24.6%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,577,700 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 11th total of 1,266,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,155.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. Proximus has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

