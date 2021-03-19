Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Expands By 25.0%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDXAY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Sodexo stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

