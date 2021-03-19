Short Interest in UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Declines By 21.1%

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:UDHCF opened at $11.28 on Friday. UDG Healthcare has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

