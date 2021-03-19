Short Interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Increases By 26.6%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 11th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.72.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 178,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $235,115.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,954,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $191,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 372,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 649,264 shares of company stock worth $775,360. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 210,202 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 648,169 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $24,036,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

