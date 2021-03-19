Short Interest in Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Rises By 21.8%

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,419,900 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 11th total of 2,807,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

VDAHF stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80. Vinda International has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Get Vinda International alerts:

Vinda International Company Profile

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse and VIA brand names; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.