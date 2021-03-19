Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several brokerages have commented on LWSCF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $11.32 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

