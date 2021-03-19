Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Shares of SMTS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 49,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.