Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) were up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 1,514,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,533,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several analysts recently commented on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

