Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SGTX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. 1,155,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,196. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

