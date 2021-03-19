Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share.

NYSE SIG opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

