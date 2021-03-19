Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

NYSE:SIG opened at $61.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

