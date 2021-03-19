Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

In other news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200 over the last ninety days.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.