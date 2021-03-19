SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.72% of SJW Group worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,686,000 after acquiring an additional 152,573 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SJW Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

